February 12, 2018- Nine Elizabethtown Area Middle School band students recently took part in the 2018 Lebanon Valley College Middle School band festival. The students, all seventh graders, were selected based on their teacher’s recommendation for demonstrating outstanding musicianship. The students were Kathryn Barraclough, flute; Emma Creason, clarinet; Elyse Hayden, flute; Carrisa Horst, flute; Elizabeth Kerin, flute; Rene Oltmans, flute; Elijah Miller, percussion; Kyle Valentine, trombone; and Mark Walter, trombone.

The festival was held on the campus of Lebanon Valley College on Jan. 11 and was sponsored by the Lebanon Valley College chapter of the National Association on Music Educators. The event included a full day of rehearsals culminating with a community concert in the evening. The “Band Fest” featured nearly 200 middle school students from area schools. Lynnette Fetzer directs Elizabethtown’s middle school band program.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Rene Oltmans, Emma Creason, Elizabeth Kerin, Elijah Miller, Mark Walter, Kyle Valentine, Carrisa Horst, Elyse Hayden, Kathryn Barraclough.