Elizabethtown Heroes vs Legends

Join us for the 6th Annual Heroes vs Legends benefit basketball game. Players will include EASD faculty members and coaches, former E-town Bear and Blue Jay basketball stars and other local community members. The night will include audience participation, give aways, contests and an entertaining basketball game. Game is on Friday, February 23 with a 7 pm tip-off time in the Elizabethtown Area High School Daubert Gym. Proceeds will benefit EAHS miniTHON and Camp Ladybug. Ticket is $5/person. Ages 4 and under are free. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Doubles Volleyball Tournaments

GEARS Recreation will host a Men’s and Women’s Doubles Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, February 24 at 8:30 am with divisions of Open, AA/A & BB. There also is a coed doubles tournament on Sunday, February 25 at 8:30 am with divisions in Open, AA/A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and other will receive volleyball merchandise. Paid pre-registration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Middle School Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Middle School Lacrosse Club for boys in grades 7 & 8 and girls grades 5-8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices and games. The season will start March 12 and go through early May on Monday-Friday with practices and games on a Elizabethtown Area High School Field. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Lifeguard Recertification Course

Individuals with a current lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED certification take this class. Recertification is for 2 years. Students must bring a rescue mask. Ages 15+. Class will meet Sundays, March 11 & 18, from 8:30 am-1:30 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). The cost for the class is $100 for GEARS members and $107 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355