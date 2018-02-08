Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 15: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Seniors helping Seniors, 10:30am Table Games, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Beef burrito, warm fiesta corn, Spanish rice, and baked pineapple

Friday, February 16: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Name that President, 12:30 Walk with Ease, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner $5/person Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Potato crusted Pollock, cheese shells, sweet peas, white bread, and fresh fruit

Monday, February 19: Closed but Open Party

Tuesday, February 20: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Nutrition with Donna 1:00 Current Events. Lunch will be: Swiss Steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread and sliced pears

Wednesday, February 21: 9:00 am Walking or pancakes, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:00am Med Take Back 10:30am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling and Central Penn Food Bank. Lunch will be: Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, vegetable soup with crackers, sandwich roll and fresh fruit

During the week of February 12-16 Elizabethtown Senior Center will be holding a balloon pop fundraiser. Balloons will be $1.00. The balloon will be popped to reveal a prize ranging from a free bingo game, candy bar, scratch off lottery card, and some monetary prizes will also be won.