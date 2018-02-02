February 2, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School students Kirsten Becker, Nora Briggs, David Buckwalter, Haley Haver, Austin Kreiser, Maddie Musser, and Kendra Neideigh were presented with Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America (FFA) Keystone Degrees at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show. This honor is the highest award given by the Pennsylvania FFA association.

It is presented to FFA Members within the Commonwealth who have shown outstanding achievement within FFA. To earn the prestigious degree, FFA members had to complete a Supervised Agricultural Experience Project, which included earning and investing at least $1,000 into their project. In addition, they needed to work a minimum of 300 hours outside of class, participate in at least five activities above the chapter level, and complete twenty-five hours of community service.

Also at the Farm Show, tenth grader Marley Kreiser and ninth graders Wesley DeWald, Andrew Ferrarelli, Ian Franks, Brooke Horst, and Danny Longenecker earned FFA Jackets through the PA FFA Alumni Jacket Program. This program awards the highly coveted jackets to deserving first year FFA members from across the Commonwealth. The jacket was awarded based on a completed application that required each first year member to interview a past FFA member about how the FFA affected their life and write an essay explaining “What the FFA Jacket Means To Me”.

Finally at the Farm Show, the Elizabethtown FFA’s Chapter Window Display earned fifth place out of sixteen entries. This year’s display was on Lyme Disease.

FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Mark Anderson, agricultural science teacher at the high school, is the club advisor.

Photo1 caption: Elizabethtown Area High School 2018 FFA Keystone Degree Recipients. Pictured (L-R) Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Education Pedro Rivera, Nora Briggs, Kirsten Becker, Haley Haver, Austin Kreiser, David Buckwalter, Maddie Musser, and Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Russell Redding (Not Pictured: Kendra Neideigh)

Photo2 caption: Elizabethtown Area High School 2018 FFA Jacket Recipients. Pictured (L-R) Brooke Horst, Ian Franks, and Wesley DeWald (Not Pictured: Andrew Ferrarelli, Marley Kreiser, and Danny Longenecker)