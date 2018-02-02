February 2, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Scyla Crozier and Erin Kraskewicz won awards in the 2018 Lancaster County Regional Scholastic Writing Awards sponsored by the Lancaster County Library. Kraskewicz was honored with a silver key in the poetry category for her entry Purple Daffodils and an honorable mention for her Personal Essay/Memoir entry titled The Girl. Crozier received an honorable mention for her Flash Fiction entry Breaking News: Man Dies In House Fire Caused By Gas Leak.

The prestigious recognition program provides an avenue for students in local middle and high schools to express themselves through writing. The student entries were judged at the local level by a panel of distinguished writers and journalists. Students could enter their writings into various categories such as dramatic script, humor, journalism, poetry and science fiction.

This is the third year in a row Kraskewicz has earned awards in the competition. She received a silver key and two honorable mentions in the 2017 competition to go along with a gold key she received her sophomore year in the Poetry category.

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the oldest, longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers in the United States. The program is open to students in grades 7-12. This year, nationwide more than 140,000 works of art and writings were submitted to the competition

Photo caption- Pictured (L-R) Scholastic Writing Award winners Scyla Crozier and Erin Kraskewicz.