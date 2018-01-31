Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held At the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 8: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Seniors helping Seniors, 10:30am Scrabble/Checkers, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Center cut pork chop with gravy, wiped potatoes with chives, braised red cabbage, white bread, and apple cranberry crisp

Friday, February 9: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Vaughn’s challenge, 12:30 Walk with ease, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner $5/person. Lunch will be: Breaded fish sandwich with cheese, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and sliced pears

Monday, February 12: 9:00 Walking, 9:30am LadderGolf or Bean Bag Toss, 10:30am Team Trivia with Bob, 12:30 Pinochle or Walking with Ease. Lunch: Pot roast with gravy, baked potato, sliced carrots, Italian bread and sugar cookie

Tuesday, February 13: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Corn Hole, 10:30 Pennies From Heaven, 1:00 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: Turkey roll up with stuffing and gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetable medley, white bread, and applesauce

Wednesday, February 14: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Music with Al Shade, 1pm Wii Bowling, 2:00pm Ukulele Band 4:00pm Seniors in Gears will be going to eat at Red Robin in Hershey. Lunch will be: Chicken Rosa, baked potato with sour cream, peas and onions, dinner rolls, strawberry fluff

During the week of February 12-16 Elizabethtown Senior Center will be holding a balloon pop fundraiser. Balloons will be $1.00. The balloon will be popped to reveal a prize ranging from a free bingo game, candy bar, scratch off lottery card, and some monetary prizes will also be won.