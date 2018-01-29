Field Scheduling Meeting

GEARS is holding the 2018 Elizabethtown Area Field Scheduling Meeting on Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 (beside the GEARS Office at the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). This is a mandatory meeting for leagues, associations and groups interested in utilizing Elizabethtown Borough, West Donegal Township, Mount Joy Township and/or Elizabethtown Area School District athletic fields/facilities. Organizations should have a representative attend to review regulations, facility stipulations and to discuss facility requests. Make certain to bring specific dates, times and field requests to the meeting for consideration. For request forms or additional information call 717-367-0355 or email karen_eberly@etownschools.org.

GEARS Donation

GEARS Kids Center Preschool and Kindergarten Programs donated items to the Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Service, (ECHOS), for the homeless shelter. Peggy McFarland, an ECHOS representative, came in to accept the donations and talk to the kids about how their donations will help others in their community. Items included were Pajama and Book Sets, toiletries, hats, gift cards, towels and more.

Part of the GEARS Kids Center mission is to be an active part in the community and this is just one small way to show the children how they can make a difference and be a part of something larger. Kids Center is always looking for more ways to be an active part of the community and if you have any suggestions of ways for the kids to contribute, please contact Beth or Kelly at 717-367-0119. In the past, GEARS Kids Center has painted borough trash cans, picked up trash, made and donated pet treats and toys, and made craft kits for ECHOS to use.

Coed Sixes Volleyball League

GEARS is accepting teams for its Winter 2018 Coed Sixes Volleyball League scheduled to begin Monday, February 12 and conclude in mid April. Teams interested in playing in this league should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Friday, February 2 to be included in the league schedule. Games will be on Mondays, between 6:30-9:30 pm at the Daubert Gym, GEARS Community Center Gym and Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum 6/maximum 15 player roster. Teams must have 2 females on the court at all times. League fee is $200 per team. For additional information go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call Doug Knauss at 717-367-0355.

Youth Indoor Soccer Program

GEARS is providing an indoor soccer program led by E-town College soccer players for boys and girls grades 1-3. This program is designed to be instructional providing an opportunity for youth to participate in low-key games. The Youth Indoor Soccer Program will take place on Saturdays, Feburary 3-March 24 (excluding March 3 & 10) from 10-11 am at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). A fee of $45 for GEARS members, $52 non-members, includes a team t-shirt and instruction. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.