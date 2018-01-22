Pokemon Half Day

Got to catch them ALL! Explore the world of Pokemon through the card game, crafts and activities. Explore the Pokemon types and science behind them. Your child will create a Pokemon card, play creative games and even hunt for Pokemon. Grades 1-8. Class is on Thursday, Feb 15, from 1-4 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $35 for GEARS members and $42 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Homebuying 101

Are you ready for home ownership? Do you know how to start the buying process? Hear from a Realtor Mortgage Lender, Title Company, Home Inspector and Insurance Agent to learn how to navigate through the home buying process. We will help you get ready for home ownership by giving guidance for finances, completing the mortgage process and getting you ready to purchase your first home! Ages 18+. Class is on Thursday, Feb 22, from 6-8 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

The Lion King

Experience the stunning visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the exhilarating choreography of this musical theater phenomenon – one of the most awe-inspiring productions ever brought to life on stage. A remarkable tale of hope and adventure. Mezzanine seats. Show time is at 2 pm. Trip is on Monday, February 19, with a 7 am departure from MoviE-town (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $179 per person for GEARS members and $186 for non-members. For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Philadelphia Flower Show

Spend the day at the world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show. Features landscape displays, horticultural and floral competition, lectures, demonstrations and shopping. The 2018 show theme is “Wonders of Water”. Trip is on Friday, March 9, with departure at 10:45 am from the MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $89/person for GEARS members and $96 for non-members. To register or for an itinerary, call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.