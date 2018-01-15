Middle School Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Middle School Lacrosse Club for boys in grades 7 & 8 and girls grades 5-8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices and games. The season will start March 12 and go through early May on Monday-Friday with practices and games on Elizabethtown Area High School Field. Parent meeting is Monday, January 22 at 6:30 pm (girls meeting) and 7:15 pm (boys meeting) in the Elizabethtown Area High School LGI Room. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Daddy/Daughter Dance

11th Annual!! Fathers escort your daughters to a special night of fun! Dad not available? Bring your uncle, older adult brother or your favorite family friend as your escort. Enjoy arts & crafts, games, snack and of course, dancing! Registration deadline is February 2. Dance is on Friday, February 9 from 5-6:30 pm (A) or 7-8:30 pm (B) at the Masonic Village Salon #1. Fee is $35 per couple ($12 for additional daughters). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Field Scheduling Meeting

GEARS is holding the 2018 Elizabethtown Area Field Scheduling Meeting on Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 (beside the GEARS Office at the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). This is a mandatory meeting for leagues, associations and groups interested in utilizing Elizabethtown Borough, West Donegal Township, Mount Joy Township and/or Elizabethtown Area School District athletic fields/facilities. Organizations should have a representative attend to review regulations, facility stipulations and to discuss facility requests. Make certain to bring specific dates, times and field requests to the meeting for consideration. For request forms or additional information call 717-367-0355 or email karen_eberly@etownschools.org.

Doubles Volleyball Tournaments

GEARS Recreation will host a Men’s and Women’s Doubles Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, February 24 at 8:30 am with divisions of Open, AA/A & BB. There also is a coed doubles tournament on Sunday, February 25 at 8:30 am with divisions in Open, AA/A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and other will receive volleyball merchandise. Paid pre-registration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.