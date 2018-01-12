Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, January 18: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Corn Hole, 10:30am Instrumental Peace with Lauren, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Chicken Philly Sandwich with onion, pepper and cheese, creamy potato soup with crackers, whole wheat hoagies roll, blushed pears

Friday, January 19: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Movie Stars. 12:30 Walking with Ease Lunch will be: Vegetable lasagna with parmesan cheese sauce, tossed salad with hard boiled eggs and tomato wedges, wheat bread, pineapples and oranges

Monday, January 22: 9:00 Walking 9:30 LadderGolf or Bean Bags 10:30 Stir the pot-mix it up 12:30 Pinochle or Walking with Ease Lunch: Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sliced carrots, white bread and spice cake with icing

Tuesday, January 23: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30 Pennies from Heaven 1:00 Brain Teasers-It’s cold Lunch will be: Baked ziti with meatballs marinara sauce and cheese topping, ceaser salad, Italian bread, and mixed fruit

Wednesday, January 24: 9:00 am Walking and pancakes, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Winter Fun Activities, 1pm Wii Bowling, 2:00 Ukulele Band. Lunch will be: Winter Picnic Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, hamburger rolls and fresh seasonal fruit

The Senior Center will be holding a Sell-Abration Clothing Sale clean out and a Soup Sale. Clothing will be sold for a nominal cost. Chicken corn soup or ham and bean soup will be available. Call the Senior Center to order your soup today!! Pick it up when you come to shop. The Sell-Abration is Saturday, January 27 from 8am-12noon at the GEARS Community Center. 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Call 717-367-7984 for additional information.