I treasure everything.

I treasure every single sort.

I love all around me.

I love all who are around me.

I embrace every little thing.

I embrace all who talk and walk.

I feel all.

I feel all who feel me.

Just things.

Just people.

No penetration.

No feeling.

All things and

Everyone

Pass by and

Remain outside.

There can be doors.

There can be windows.

There can be walls.

There can be curtains.

Cold can be warm.

Warm can be cold.

In the end,

It is just a passing condition.