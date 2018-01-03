Field Scheduling Meeting

GEARS is holding the 2018 Elizabethtown Area Field Scheduling Meeting on Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 (beside the GEARS Office at the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). This is a mandatory meeting for leagues, associations and groups interested in utilizing Elizabethtown Borough, West Donegal Township, Mount Joy Township and/or Elizabethtown Area School District athletic fields/facilities. Organizations should have a representative attend to review regulations, facility stipulations and to discuss facility requests. Make certain to bring specific dates, times and field requests to the meeting for consideration. For request forms or additional information call 717-367-0355 or email karen_eberly@etownschools.org.

Girls Lacrosse Clinic

Girls in grades 5-8 are invited to participate in this free clinic that will introduce girls to the game of lacrosse. Instructed by Michelle Fuller, Girls Lacrosse Club Coach. Girls will learn the basics skills of the game which include stick handling, passing, defense, etc. Clinic is on Friday, January 19, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Elizabethtown Area High School Old Gym (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Registration is required. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Mommy & Me Dance Class

Unique class brings both parent and child into an environment of fun creativity. Be involved as you and your child learn the fundamentals of dance, music and balance in a friendly and positive manner. Class includes mom or another loved one participating in the class along with their little dancer. The instructor will keep the curriculum moving as parents and guardians encourage, support and help to keep their little dancer on track. Ages 2-3. Class is on Mondays, January 22-February 26, from 5-5:45 pm. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $30 ($37 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, January 22-February 26, from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 3-4 and from 6:30-7:15 pm for ages 5-6. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $35 ($42 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Diva to Diva: From Ella to Adele

Symphony Hall in Baltimore MD. Multi-platinum selling Broadway star Ann Hampton Callaway fuses a unique blend of jazz and pop that keeps her in high demand around the world. From Carly Simon to Carole King, Etta James to Ella Fitzgerald, join Ann and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon to remember. Trip is Sunday, January 28 with a departure time of 11:45 am from Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $124 per person ($131 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.