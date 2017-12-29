10. President Uses Proper Punctuation in a Tweet

9. President Didn’t Play Golf Last Week

8. President Read a Document

7. Houston Astros Win Their First Ever World Series

6. President Proclaims “I am the best ever President in the history of the world. Everyone agrees.”

5. President Used Proper Syntax in a Tweet

4. President Nominates Cabinet Secretary Who Answered Senate Question Correctly

3. President Upset with God, Claims Insufficient Loyalty

2. Elizabethtown Journal Nominated for Seven Pulitzers

1. U.S. Fails to Act on the Surreality of Their November Decision