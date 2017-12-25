Elizabethtown in The New s, the section of EJ’s front page that provides links to other news sources, has lain dormant for some time. Historically, the major source of linked stories was LNPs Elizabethtown site. When that site went dark, we ceased updating Elizabethtown in The News. Recently The Elizabethtown Advocate, our local print paper, has established an internet site that includes articles from the paper. We will now provide links to these stories via the Elizabethtown in The News section of EJ. Previously we had provided a weekly article that reported on and linked to the weekly’s summary page. This went dark when LNP bought the Advocate.