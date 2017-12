December 22, 2017- The holiday season will be a little merrier for several families of students at Elizabethtown Area Middle School thanks to the school’s faculty, staff, and administration. The staff provided 22 of its students with gifts this year as part of the school’s annual Angel Tree campaign.

Coordinated by English language arts teacher Paula Kennedy, school counselor Diana Chandra, school counselor Greg Bechtold, and counseling secretary Carolyn Dohner, the purchasing of the gifts came from the generosity of the school community.

According to Dr. Nate Frank, school principal, it is especially nice to see the faculty and staff giving back to students in which they serve.

“I am always impressed by the generosity displayed by our faculty and staff,” Frank said. “Once again this year I am overwhelmed by their response to this initiative. This is one small way to give back to the community and brighten to holiday season for a few families.”

Photo caption: Elizabethtown Area Middle School gave Christmas presents to 22 students through its Angel Tree. Pictured (L-R) Principal Dr. Nate Frank, Greg Bechtold, Diana Chandra, Carolyn Dohner, assistant principal Michael Pericci, and Paula Kennedy.