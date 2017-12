December 22, 2017- The East High Street Elementary School Giving Tree and Winter Food Drive recently brought holiday joy to families less fortunate in the community. Through the generosity of the school’s faculty, support staff, administration, and PTO, over 53 families received holiday help in the form of presents and food boxes.

Through the initiative, a “giving tree” filled with tags listing specific items was set up in the school lobby meant to inspire the staff to buy gifts for eligible students. Participants self-selected the gifts they wanted to purchase for anonymous students and then went shopping. In addition, a student-led food drive was held at the same time to help families meet their holiday food needs.

The program was coordinated by instructional support teachers Tanya Pickel and Michelle Campbell, principal Amy Balsbaugh, and assistant principal Christel Pond.

According to Amy Balsbaugh, school principal, the program’s success rests with the scores of volunteers willing to participate in the program through their generosity, time and money.

“It is incredible to watch the joy and appreciation of families faces as they pick up gifts to share with their children during the holiday season,” said Balsbaugh “The Giving Tree is another demonstration of how the East High community works together for the good of the students.”

###

Photo Attached

Photo title: EastHighGivingTree_2017

Photo caption: East High Street Elementary School faculty and students proudly display their collection of presents as part of the school’s Giving Tree program. Pictured (L-R) First row- McKenna Kershner, Deztiny Miles, Logan Manning, and Rogan Miller. Second row- Tanya Pickel, Makayla Zamudio, Hunter Mateer, Tanner Hawthorne, Kaylee Keller, Christel Pond, and Michelle Campbell.