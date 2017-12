Thursday, December 28: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:30am Dominoes, 11:00 Uno/ Skip-bo, 12:30 Pinochle and/or Bridge. Lunch will be: Center Special Lunch. Reservation area must.

Friday, December 29: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Craft, video, puzzles. Lunch will be: baked chicken breast with gravy, rice pilaf, oriental vegetable, pineapple delight.

Monday, January 1: Center is closed. Happy New Year !

Tuesday, January 2: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11:00am Po-Ke-no, 11:45 Ruthie’s Reading 1:00 2018 resolutions. Lunch will be: country Fries Steak with gravy, cheesy whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, cookie.

Wednesday, January 3: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30 Bingo 4 Bucks. Lunch will be: honey Orange chicken breast, rice pilaf, oriental vegetables, pineapple delight.

NEW! Two new programs beginning in January 2018. Ukulele Band will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 2pm. Join us to learn how to play or to sing along with the band. Walk with Ease- exercise and walk indoors during the winter. This class will be offered January 8-March 9 Mondays & Fridays from 12:30-1:30pm. Call the Senior Center for costs and addition information.