December 14, 2017- At its Dec. 12 action meeting, the Elizabethtown Area School District board of education unanimously approved the hiring of its former high school principal Dan Serfass as the assistant to the superintendent for learning. Serfass will replace Amanda Hann, who will be leaving for the Donegal School District in mid-January. Serfass will re-join the District in June 2018 at the completion of his commitment to service of our military connected youth.

Serfass was hired following an extensive search process that involved a series of interviews. The interview team was comprised of district and school administrators, teachers, and school board members.

Serfass is presently serving as the principal of Wiesbaden Middle School in Germany, a United States Department of Defense public school for children of our military personnel stationed overseas. Prior to his most resent position, Serfass was principal at Elizabethtown Area High School for two years. While at Elizabethtown, his leadership and high expectations for student learning and growth successfully facilitated the goals of the district’s comprehensive plan.

Serfass has also successfully served as the principal of Rota Middle-High School (Spain) and Livorno Elementary-Middle School (Italy). Further, he has served as Assistant Principal at Hershey High School in Derry Township, PA and Radnor High School in Wayne, PA. He also taught civics and science, and coached at William Allen High School in Allentown, PA and The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA prior to transitioning into public school administration.

Serfass is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics. He was awarded a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lehigh University (2005). Other post-graduate degrees include a Master’s in Management from Troy University (1996) and a Master’s in Public Administration from Shippensburg University (1993), which he received while studying National Security Affairs at the U.S. Army Senior Officer War College in Carlisle, PA. During his twenty year career as a United States Naval Officer, his tours of duty included leadership positions as a commanding officer and chief of staff. He also diligently trained countless men and women in the performance of their skilled trades while sustaining exceptional rates of organizational mission accomplishments.