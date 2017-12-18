December 12, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Hannah Ruby and Austin Denlinger were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for December. Ruby and Denlinger were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school, and community service activities.

Ruby is the daughter of Greg and Nikki Ruby of Bainbridge. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Ruby is active with the school newspaper where she serves as opinion editor. She is a member of the competition science team and Key Club. Ruby is treasurer for the Class of 2018. Ruby is active in the community where she serves as a peer tutor in French and as a summer camp counselor for Conoy Township. Ruby plans to attend a top undergraduate university where she will double major in biology and psychology with the goal of ultimately attending medical school.

Denlinger is the son of Matthew and Marianne Denlinger of Elizabethtown. Denlinger is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Denlinger is active in numerous school activities including student council and Mini-THON. He is also an accomplished athlete having earned Lancaster-Lebanon League all-star status in both soccer and baseball. In the community, Denlinger is active with the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce where he packs bags for Santa at the holiday parade. He also supports the Rotary Club and its Christmas Tree Sales. Denlinger plans to attend college and later pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.