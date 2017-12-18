Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, December 21: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:00am Craft Class, 11:00 Uno/ Skip-bo, 12:30 Pinochle and/or Bridge. Lunch will be: chicken pot pie, Mixed vegetables, coleslaw, seasonal fruit.

Friday, December 22: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Christmas Music w/ Sandy Heisey. Wear your Christmas sweater. Lunch will be: beef burrito, fiesta corn, baked pineapple.

Monday, December 25: Center is closed. Merry Christmas

Tuesday, December 26: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am bingo, 1:00 joke & funny stories. Lunch will be: Swiss Steak, whipped potatoes, lima beans, pears.

Wednesday, December 27: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: roasted pork loin w/ gravy, redskin potatoes, green beans, seasonal fruit.

NEW! Two new programs beginning in January 2018. Ukulele Band will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 2pm. Join us to learn how to play or to sing along with the band. Walk with Ease- exercise and walk indoors during the winter. This class will be offered January 8-March 9 Mondays & Fridays from 12:30-1:30pm. Call the Senior Center for costs and addition information.