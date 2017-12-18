Maria Jilka, daughter of Joe and Ruth Jilka of Elizabethtown, has been awarded the Summit Award by the Boy Scouts of America. The Summit Award is the highest award of Venturing, an inclusive program through the Boy Scouts of America, for boys and girls aged 14-21. The Summit Award goes to those Venturers who have matured in their personal direction, skills, and life competencies, and who have accepted the responsibility to mentor others and serve their communities in a lasting way. Maria is the first recipient of the Summit Award in the New Birth of Freedom Council.

Maria is a member of BSA Venture Crew 1861chartered by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) of Gettysburg, PA, in the New Birth of Freedom Council. The GBPA owns and operates the historic Daniel Lady Farm in Gettysburg. For her Summit project, Maria designed and organized the construction of trash can enclosures for the Daniel Lady Farm, to give the visitors more places to dispose of litter and enhance the historical character of the farm by hiding the modern trash cans. BSA Venture Crews often have a special activity focus. In addition to regular scouting activities and camping, Venture Crew 1861 operates as a Civil War Fife and Drum Corps portraying the 1st Regiment, Pennsylvania Reserve Volunteer Corps (PRVC) and occasionally the Confederate Fife & Drum of Johnson’s Division ANV. Maria is a fifer in the Fife and Drum Corps and enjoys playing music of the Civil War Period.

In addition to the Summit Award, Maria has also earned the Venturing Ranger, Trust, and Quest awards and attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley, West Virginia.