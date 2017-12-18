Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga – Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Jan 4-March 1, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga – Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Jan 4-March 1, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 for non-members).

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, Jan 8-Feb 26, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $45 for members ($52 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Cardio Scuplt

Join ACE-certified instructor, Charla Lorenzen, for this 45-minute, low impact, high-intensity class designed to get your heart pumping with simple choreography and tone your muscles with body weight exercises. Bring a yoga or exercise mat, sweat towel and water bottle. Be prepared for both hard work and fun! Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan 8-Feb 28, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for 1 day per week and $90 for 2 days per week for members ($55 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Spin & Sculpt

Want to burn 400-600 calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle tone and have fun exercising without impacting your joints? Try this 45 minute indoor cycling class combined with 15 minutes of toning/core. Participants will climb hills, hit jumps and ride through valleys! You will be addicted to this major calorie burning class in no time! Don’t forget your workout towel and water! All fitness levels are welcome. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan 9-March 1, 5:45-6:45 pm (class A) or 7-8 pm (Class B) in the GEARS Recreation Room #1 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $80 for GEARS members $87 (non-members).

To register or for more information on any of these classes, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Tai Chi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 9-March 13, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on Jan 9-March 13, from 7:30-8:30 pm.

All classes will be held at the Rheems Elementary School Gym (130 Alida Street, Rheems) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

“Wicked” on Broadway

Wicked is the story of The Land of Oz, The Emerald City and The Yellow Bick Road long before Dorothy and Toto. It is a story of an unlikely friendship and how love, ambitions and accomplishments dictate the paths they chose, and the rest of their lives. Trip includes transportation, Orchestra seating, Macy’s coupon & NYC map. Trip is Monday, Jan 15 with a departure time of 6:30 am from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $175 per person ($182 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.