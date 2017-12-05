Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, December 14: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:30am ABC,123 with Preschool Class, 10:30 Medicare Updates, 12:30 Pinochle and/or Bridge, 1:00 Advisory Council. Lunch will be: pork chop, whipped potatoes, cabbage, and apple cranberry crisp.

Friday, December 15: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Night. Lunch will be: Potato crusted Pollock, cheesy shells, peas, and fruit.

Monday, December 18: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Ladder Golf/Bean Bags, 10:30am Team Trivia with Bob, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: chicken cordon blue w/ gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, and Boston crème pie.

Tuesday, December 19: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition with Donna, 1:00 Current Events. Lunch will be: Kielbasa, diced potatoes, baked beans, and fruit.

Wednesday, December 20: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling and Medication Take Back, 11am Table Games, 1pm Central Penn Food Box pick up, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: Pot Roast, baked potato, carrots, and cookie.

NEW! Two new programs beginning in January 2018. Ukulele Band will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 2pm. Join us to learn how to play or to sing along with the band. Walk with Ease- exercise and walk indoors during the winter. This class will be offered January 8-March 9 Mondays & Fridays from 12:30-1:30pm. Call the Senior Center for costs and addition information.