December 1, 2017- Ring in the season by joining the Elizabethtown Area School District’s Music Department for four evenings of festive holiday music. At each concert, the district’s talented student-musicians will perform a variety of seasonal favorites beloved by all. All four public concerts are open to the public and free of charge. The schedule of performances is as follows:

Elizabethtown Area Middle School Holiday Concert ~ Part 1

Monday, December 11, 2017, at 7:00 PM (EAHS Auditorium)

Featuring the EAMS Chorus and Orchestra

Elizabethtown Area High School Holiday Concert

Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 7:00 PM (EAHS Auditorium)

Featuring the EAHS Concert Band, Chorus and Orchestra

Elizabethtown Area Middle School Holiday Concert ~ Part 2

Monday, December 18, 2017, at 7:00 PM (EAMS Auditorium)

Featuring the EAMS Concert Band

Bear Creek School Holiday Band Concert

Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 7 PM (Bear Creek School)

Featuring the 5th & 6th Grade Band