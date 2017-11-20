AARP Driver Safety Refresher Program

GEARS is hosting a 4-hour refresher course for people who have previously taken the eight-hour 55 Alive course. This course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in PA. All participants MUST bring evidence of previous course completion to receive certificate. Participants must bring a valid PA driver’s license. Ages 50+. Class is on Wednesday, December 5 from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Registration is required. Fee is $15 for AARP member and $20 for AARP non-member. To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, December 8, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $5 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

American Red Cross Babysitting Training Course

Get the training you need to handle any babysitting situation! Learn to supervise and care for infants through early teens. In addition to basic care for infants (holding, diapering, feeding, etc.), first aid and choking intervention will be taught. Participants will receive certification upon completion of all necessary class requirements. John Myers is a certified American Red Cross Instructor. Ages 11 & up. Class will meet on Saturday, December 27 & 28, from 9 am-1 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $95 for GEARS member ($102 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Franklin Institute “Terracotta Warriors”

Take a step back in time to ancient China and explore the mystery and wonder of China’s Terracotta Warriors. Silent, steadfast and secret; an army of over 8,000 terracotta statues stood guard over the tomb of China’s first emperor for over 2,000 years before being discovered in 1974. Enjoy free time at Liberty Place and lunch at the delicious food court. The sops at Liberty Place is one of the finest urban retail centers in the country. Trip is on Sunday, February 28 with a 7:30 am departure time from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $89 ($96 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Philadelphia Flower Show

Spend the day at the world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show. Features landscape displays, horticultural and floral competition, lectures, demonstrations and shopping. The 2018 show theme is “Wonders of Water”. Trip is on Friday, March 9 with departure at 10:45 am from the MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $89/person for GEARS members and $96 for non-members. To register or for an itinerary, call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.