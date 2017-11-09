Thursday, November 16: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Lawn Darts/Rings, 10:30am Scrabble/Craft Class 10:30 Advisory Council 12:30 pm Pinochle/Bridge. Lunch will be: Roasted Turkey w/Gravy, Homemade Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Roll, and a Slice of Pumpkin Pie.

Friday, November 17: 9:00 am 10:00 am Bible Study/Farkle, 11:00 am Town Meeting, 5:00 pm T. G. I. F. Dinner $5.00 per person Dinner and Bingo Lunch will be: Chicken Marsala, Garlic & Parmesan Pasta, Tossed Salad with tomato and dressing, Wheat Bread and Mandarin Oranges.

Monday, November 20: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Ladder Golf/Bean Bags, 10:30am Team Trivia with Bob, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: Baked Ham with Fruit Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, White Bread, and a Brownie.

Tuesday, November 21: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition with Donna. Lunch will be: Chicken Philly Pita served with onions, peppers, and shredded cheese, Creamy Potato Soup, Pita Bread, and Brushed Pears.

Wednesday, November 22: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: Swedish Turkey Sweeties with gravy, Butter Bow Ties, Broccoli and Carrots, Wheat Bread and Fresh Seasonal Fruit.