2017 Lady Bear Football Classic

The annual Elizabethtown Lady Bear Football Classic is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 10 at the Elizabethtown High School Jane Hoover Field. At 6 pm a contest between the Sophomore and Freshman classes will kick the night off. The Senior and Junior classes will clash at 7:30 pm. Spectators are encouraged to attend and support this traditional powder puff competition between the classes. A $3 admission fee will be charged to defray the cost of the games.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Motorcoach will drop off as close to the parade route as possible. Find a spot and kickoff the holiday season watching the 91st Annual Macy’s Day Parade. Trip is Thursday, Nov 23, with a departure time of 5 am from Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $75 per person ($82 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.