Pound

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 31-Dec 12, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, Nov 6-Dec 11, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, Nov 6-Dec 13, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for one day per week for GEARS members ($55 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Spin & Sculpt

Want to burn 400-600 calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle tone and have fun exercising without impacting your joints? Try this 45 minute indoor cycling class combined with 15 minutes of toning/core. Participants will climb hills, hit jumps and ride through valleys! You will be addicted to this major calorie burning class in no time! Don’t forget your workout towel and water! All fitness levels are welcome. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Nov 7-Dec 19 (excluding Nov 23), from 6:30-7:30 pm in the GEARS Recreation Room #1 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $60 for GEARS members $67 (non-members). To register or for more information on any of these classes, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

BEARS Youth Basketball Sign-up

GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late-November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1 & 2 (instructional), grades 3 & 4, grades 5 & 6 and grades 7-9.

Draft day for boys in grades 3-4 is Monday, November 6 from 6-7 pm. Draft day for boys in grades 5-6 is Monday, November 6 from 7:15-8:15 pm. Draft day for girls in grades 3-6 is Wednesday, November 8 from 6-7 pm. All drafts will be held in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym.

Boys and girls in grades 1-2 is a Saturday only program at East High Elementary. Boys and girls in grades 3-4 will practice one day per week and play games on Saturdays. Grades 5 & 6 and Grades 7-9 will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays.

Registration fee for the 1st & 2nd grade program is $45. Registration fee for 3rd -4th grades is $65. Fee is $70 for 5th -9th graders. Registration forms will be distributed to all 1st-9th graders in the Elizabethtown Area Schools. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355. GEARS is in need of volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors for this program. Contact our office if you are interested in volunteering -john_myers@etownschools.org or 717-367-0355.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool on Friday, Nov 10, from 6-8 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $5 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.