October 24, 2017- At a special ceremony, Elizabethtown Area High School inducted two former student-athletes and one coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 20. Enshrined were Jenna Ahern (Class of 2006), Janelle Garber (Class of 2006), and retired long-time teacher and wrestling coach Mike Sernoffsky. The ceremony was held in front of more than 75 family, friends, and school district representatives.

Ahern was an outstanding athlete in field hockey and softball. As a Lady Bear field hockey player, she lettered all four years and was Co-captain of her team her senior year. She was selected as a 2003 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section I Honorable Mention. In 2004 and 2005, Ahern was a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section I All-Star. She was named an All-State Field Hockey Player her junior and senior years. She also was a 2005 Silver Medalist on the Keystone State FH Team. Ahern was a member of the Simply Field Hockey and Sutters Brigade teams and was named to the 2002 Jane Hoover Classic All-Tournament team. As tough as Ahern was on the hockey field she also proved herself on the softball diamond as well where she was the consummate bunter and second baseman. She was selected as a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section II All-Star in 2005 and 2006. Ahern Co-Captained her team her senior year in 2006, and was a 2003 State Junior Olympic Champion as a member of the FORCE softball team. In 2006, she continued her field hockey career at the University of Louisville and played for the nationally ranked Cardinals for four years. Ahern was named vice-captain of her team her junior and senior years. In 2007, she was voted to be a member of the Student Council of Student Athletes where she held a chair position from 2008-2010. Upon graduation Ahern was an Assistant Field Hockey Coach at Manual High School and helped steer the team to a 2011 Kentucky State Championship, the school’s first public championship since the 1940’s.

Garber was a prolific scorer on the hardwood, tallying 1,190 points in her four-year varsity basketball career at EAHS. Many consider her to be one of the best basketball players ever to graduate from EAHS. Her dedication to various basketball programs over the years has influenced countless numbers of young women throughout the area. Garber was a Lancaster-Lebanon League All-Star and during her senior year was named Lancaster-Lebanon League Co-MVP. She captained her team during her junior and senior years. Garber also earned varsity letters in her four years playing field hockey for EAHS. Upon graduation, Garber attended West Chester University where she continued her basketball career and scored 1,092 points. She was named to the All PSAC East First Team in 2008-09. She was recognized in 2007-08 and 2009-10 as a Second Team All-PSAC East. Janelle received the David Konitzer Memorial Scholarship in 2007-08, the Ann E. Schaub Scholarship in 2007-08, the ECAC Merit Award winner in 2008-09, the Carol Eckman Award in 2009-10, the Board of Governors Scholarship in 2009-10, and the NCAA Degree Completion Award in 2010. Garber has coached at various schools across the Lancaster-Lebanon area. She was Lebanon Valley College’s Assistant Women’s Basketball coach during the 2010-11 season. Her high school head girls’ basketball varsity coaching career began at EAHS for two years (2011-2013). Garber then accepted a head coaching position at Solanco for the 2013-14 season before heading to Warwick High School in 2015. Garber is the epitome of a student-athlete who achieved in the classroom, on the court, and continues to give back to the community.

Few coaches have done it better or longer than Coach Sernoffsky. Sernoffsky served as head wrestling coach at EAHS for 32 years. His record is 250 wins against 222 losses and 5 ties. He retired from teaching at EASD in 2016, and stepped up to take on the role of assistant wrestling coach that year and is still going strong. During Sernoffsky’s EAHS tenure, he coached 28 Sectional Champions, 20 Lancaster-Lebanon League Tournament Champions, 6 District III Champions, 25 PIAA State Qualifiers, 10 State Medalists, 4 State Finalists, and 1 State Champion. His team won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section II title five times and in 2008 won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Team Tournament. At least fifteen former EAHS wrestlers have gone on to coach at the high school or collegiate levels. Sernoffsky was also a head coach at New York’s Iroquois HS where he coached his team to four League Championships, as well as five NY State Qualifiers and four Medalists. Sernoffsky was inducted into the Iroquois Central Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1985 and also their Wall of Fame in 1996. In 2011, Sernoffsky was inducted into the District III Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame and in 2012 the Elizabethtown Wrestling Hall of Fame. Sernoffsky served on the District III Coaches Association Executive Committee for eight years. Wrestling aside, Sernoffsky started E-town’s junior high soccer program in 1983 and coached three different teams during a 16-year stint. He also coached EAHS Boys JV Lacrosse for four years. Coach Sernoffsky also had an impact on our community programs coaching Rheems Soccer, baseball, and softball teams.

The Athletic Hall of Fame honors and preserves the legacy of those who have excelled in the past and inspires our youth to achieve greatness of their own in the future. The ceremony gave special recognition to outstanding former student-athletes, coaches and supporters for their athletic achievements and/or contributions to the athletic programs that have had a profound positive impact on the Elizabethtown Area School District.

Photo caption: Pictured (l-r) Elizabethtown Area School District 2017 Athletic Hall-of-Fame Inductees Janelle Garber, Jenna Ahern, and Michael Sernoffsky