October 18, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Kayla Grudi and Logan Hoover were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for September. Grudi and Hoover were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school, and community service activities.

Grudi is the daughter of Walter and Kelly Grudi of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Grudi has held leadership roles in several school programs including co-president for the Class of 2018 and secretary for the Key Club. She’s also involved with the school’s theater program having served as a student choreographer for the following school performances: FAME, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music. She also played the part of Lea in FAME, where her performance earned her an honorable mention for featured role as part of the prestigious Hershey Theater Apollo Awards program. She has participated in Mini-THON and served as the Spanish ambassador during the culture trip to Costa Rica. Grudi is active in the community where she is a teacher’s assistant at E-Dance. For her theater work, she was accepted into the Boston Conservatory Summer Dance Intensive this past summer. Grudi plans to attend college and obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Hoover is the son of Perry and Sheila Hoover of Elizabethtown. Hoover is a three-sport athlete at EAHS having earned seven letters to date. He has been captain of the golf and bowling teams, as well as a member of the tennis team. He is a member of student council, where he has been an officer all four years of high school. Hoover is active in local politics. He has shadowed Pennsylvania Senator Ryan P. Aument observing meetings and general sessions. He has also interned with Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth. In the community, Hoover has placed second in the VFW Speech contest. Hoover plans to attend George Mason University and later pursue a degree in political science.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.