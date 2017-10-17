October 17, 2017- The Elizabethtown Area School District will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10, the day before the actual holiday, to honor our community’s military veterans. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in front on Elizabethtown Area High School (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022). The public is encouraged to attend to join our students, faculty and staff as we pay tribute to veterans from the greater-Elizabethtown area.

The program affords our local school officials and high school students an opportunity to salute local veterans for their service and sacrifice to the country. It also is an opportunity for students to learn about the contributions that veterans have made and learn about the meaning of the day.

All local veterans are invited to take part in the celebration. If you are a veteran from the greater-Elizabethtown community and are interested in being a part of the ceremony, please RSVP by visiting the district website at www.etownschools.org and completing the online registration form by Tuesday, Nov. 7. You can also register for the program by contacting Troy Portser, director of school and community information, by phone at (717) 367-1521, ext. 10024 or by email at troy_portser@etownschools.org.

Taking part in the program will be Terry Seiders, school board president; Michele Balliet, superintendent of schools; Chuck Mummert, mayor of Elizabethtown Borough; and numerous high school students. The district’s annual Veterans Day program is a way for the district to promote civic involvement and appreciation of the liberties Americans have.

The ceremony is a rain or shine event and the public is encouraged to attend.