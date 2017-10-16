8th Annual Fall Festival

GEARS will be holding its 8th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Elizabethtown Fair Grounds. The event is sponsored by J.T. Herres Dental Solutions and Albright & Thiry Orthodontic, and the Elizabethtown Rotary Club.

The Fall Festival offers a variety of activities for all ages. We will once again have the very popular Hay Ride and Barrel Train along with some yearly favorites pumpkin golf, pumpkin painting and the inflatable rides. Other attractions will include the Activity Fun Fair which is in conjunction with Elizabethtown College’s program “Into the Streets”. Along with the into the streets program we will have other groups from the college helping out.

Other groups that will be offering activities at the Fall Festival will include the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Student Council, The Elizabethtown Area High School Key Club, The Elizabethtown Area High School Mini-Thon, GEARS Kids Center, GEARS Senior Center, and many more. New for this year is the will be the Rock n Roll Racing (Remote Control Race Cars).

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor please contact Doug Knauss, Program/Sponsorship Coordinator at 717-367-0355 or at dougknauss@getintogears.org. GEARS would also like to extend a thank you to the Elizabethtown Area School Board and the Elizabethtown Fair Board.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Zumba

Dance fitness class that fuses motivational musical rhythms and unique moves to create a dynamic workout system designed to be FUN and EASY! The routines feature interval training where fast and slow rhythms and resistance training are combined to tone and sculpt your body while burning calories. Add some Latin flavor and International zest into the mix and you’ve got Zumba! Ditch the Workout, join the party! Classes are taught by Emily Harlan, a certified Zumba fitness instructors. Ages 14+. Amy Fleming is a licensed Zumba Instructor. Class is on Wednesdays, Nov 1-Dec 13, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga – Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Nov 2-Dec 21 (no 11/23), from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga – Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Nov 2-Dec 21 (no 11/23), from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 for non-members).

STRONG by Zumba

No, it is not a dance class. Andi it’s not just another boot camp. Class utilizes a combination of HIIT, body weight exercises, and strength conditioning lead by the music. The movements will be synced with the music, and the tempo will lead the intensity. Students can expect an overall body transformation with improved muscular definition and high caloric burn. Classes are taught by Amy Fleming, a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursday, Nov 2-Dec 21 (no 11/23), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $40 member ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

New York City – A Day on Your Own

GEARS will travel to New York City for a “day on your own” on Saturday, December 9. Let us drive you to NYC to shop, sightsee, meet friends, visit a museum or walk down Fifth Avenue. Motor coach transportation will depart the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 7 am arriving in NYC approximately 11 am with return time of 11 pm. Cost of the trip is $65 per person ($72 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355 to register today!