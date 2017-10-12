Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, October 19: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:30am craft class, 11:00am Going Squirrelly & Nutty in October, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: Braised chicken, rice pilaf, mixed beans, fruit.

Friday, October 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study and/or Pinochle 101, 11am Word challenges, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Breaded fish sandwich, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears.

Monday, October 23: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:15am Stir the Pot & Mix it Up, 11:15am Seniors Helping Seniors, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: burgundy beef w/ mushrooms, noodles, broccoli & carrots, fruit salad.

Tuesday, October 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Activity Round Table, 1pm Trivia. Lunch will be: chicken & white bean chili, tossed salad, baked potatoes, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, October 25: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 11pm Lunch Bunch. Lunch will be: pizza burger, sweet potato bites, coleslaw, sherbert.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR -Thursday, Oct., 26 come enjoy good old time country music–Al Shade will be entertaining from 10:30-11:30am