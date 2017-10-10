BEARS Youth Basketball Sign-up

GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late-November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1 & 2 (instructional), grades 3 & 4, grades 5 & 6 and grades 7-9.

Draft day for boys in grades 3-4 is Monday, November 6 from 6-7 pm. Draft day for boys in grades 5-6 is Monday, November 6 from 7:15-8:15 pm. Draft day for girls in grades 3-6 is Wednesday, November 8 from 6-7 pm. All drafts will be held in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym.

Boys and girls in grades 1-2 is a Saturday only program at East High Elementary. Boys and girls in grades 3-4 will practice one day per week and play games on Saturdays. Grades 5 & 6 and Grades 7-9 will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays.

Registration fee for the 1st & 2nd grade program is $45. Registration fee for 3rd -4th grades is $65. Fee is $70 for 5th -9th graders. Registration forms will be distributed to all 1st-9th graders in the Elizabethtown Area Schools.

To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355. GEARS is in need of volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors for this program. Contact our office if you are interested in volunteering -john_myers@etownschools.org or 717-367-0355.

Lifeguard Recertification Course

Individuals with a current lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED certification take this class. Recertification is for 2 years. Students must bring a rescue mask. Ages 15+. Class will meet Sundays, Oct 15 & 22, from 8 am-1 pm at the Masonic Conference Center Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). The cost for the class is $100 for GEARS members and $107 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Motorcoach will drop off as close to the parade route as possible. Find a spot and kickoff the holiday season watching the 91st Annual Macy’s Day Parade. Trip is Thursday, Nov 23, with a departure time of 5 am from Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $75 per person ($82 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Finger Lakes Trip

Arrive in Watkins Glen. Visit Hazlit, Idol Ridge and Knapp Winery. You will have the option to travel to Seneca Falls and visit some fine restaurants or stay at the hotel and dine in their restaurant. Next day you will visit White Springs Winery, tasting on your own. Last stop will be Three Brothers Winery & Brewery. Trip is Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29, with a departure time of 7 am from Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $289 per person based on double occupancy ($296 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.