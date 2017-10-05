







October 5, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School’s Counseling Department will hold its annual Financial Aid Night on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Parents of current juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend to learn about the financial aid process of college and other post-secondary education institutions. Kendra Feigert, director of financial aid for Lebanon Valley College, will present the information and answer questions regarding how to apply for financial aid, how financial aid eligibility is determined, types of financial aid, and what is a financial aid package.