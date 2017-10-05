October 5, 2017- The 68-member Elizabethtown Area High School Orchestra will present its 2017 Pops Concert in the Brossman Ballroom at Masonic Village on Thursday Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s concert is “GO WEST!” Familiar music will include themes from movie Westerns “Magnificent Seven,” “Hang ‘Em High,” and “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly;” fiddle tunes of French, Irish, Scottish, and Mexican origin; and the iconic theme from “The Lone Ranger” (borrowed from the William Tell Overture). Other pieces will portray life on the prairie (“Prairie song”), Native American harvest dance (“Anasazi”), and a thunderstorm over the Grand Canyon (“Cloudburst”). The Symphony Orchestra and Allegro Ensemble are conducted by Rich Winey

The High School Orchestra will be joined in concert by the Allegro Ensemble, a 20-member select orchestra of 7th and 8th grade students. They will perform Dakota Fiddle Hymn and Dance and Westward Motion, and join the high school orchestra in the finale. Refreshments will be served following the concert, which is free and open to the public