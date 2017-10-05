October 4, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School’s Mini-THON Committee invites the community to attend its annual Corn Maze on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Brubaker Farm, 1035 Union School Road, Mount Joy. There is a $5 entrance fee to the Corn Maze, which includes the Corn Maze and a hayride. Refreshments will also be sold at the event. The Elizabethtown Area High School Mini-THON Committee raises money for the Four Diamonds, a non-profit organization at Penn State Children’s Hospital whose goal is to conquer pediatric cancer. This is a non-spooky family friendly event, and fun for all ages of maze navigators. All proceeds benefit the Four Diamonds Fund.