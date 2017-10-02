Wills, Trusts and Estates

GEARS will offer a class on Wills, Trusts and Estates. What is a will? What happens if you do not have one? How do make a will? What is a trust? Do you need/want one? What do you do if you have to administer an estate? This class is designed to be an introductory course to give you a working knowledge of the law in the estate area. Questions about particular circumstances will be welcomed. Thomas S. Beckley, Esquire, is the instructor for this class. Class is on Thursday, October 12 from 7-9 pm at the GEARS Recreation Room #2 in the basement of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Class is $10 per person for GEARS members and $14 per class for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, October 30-December 4, from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 3-4 and from 6:30-7:15 pm for ages 5-6. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $30 ($37 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Mommy & Me Dance Class

Unique class brings both parent and child into an environment of fun creativity. Be involved as you and your child learn the fundamentals of dance, music and balance in a friendly and positive manner. Class includes mom o ranother loved one participating in the class along with their little dancer. The instructor will keep the curriculum moving as parents and guradians encourage, support and help to keep their little dancer on track. Ages 2-3. Class is on Tuesday, October 31-December 5, from 5-5:45 pm. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $30 ($37 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

POUND

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 31-Dec 12, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.