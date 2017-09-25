8th Annual Fall Festival

GEARS will be holding its 8th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28th from 10am to 2pm at the Elizabethtown Fair Grounds. The event is sponsored by J.T. Herres Dental Solutions and Albright & Thiry Orthodontic, and the Elizabethtown Rotary Club.

The Fall Festival offers a variety of activities for all ages. We will once again have the very popular Hay Ride and Barrel Train along with some yearly favorites pumpkin golf, pumpkin painting and the inflatable rides. Other attractions will include the Activity Fun Fair which is in conjunction with Elizabethtown College’s program “Into the Streets”. Along with the into the streets program we will have other groups from the college helping out.

Other groups that will be offering activities at the Fall Festival will include the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Student Council, The Elizabethtown Area High School Key Club, The Elizabethtown Area High School Mini-Thon, GEARS Kids Center, GEARS Senior Center, and many more. New for this year is the will be the Rock n Roll Racing (Remote Control Race Cars).

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor please contact Doug Knauss, Program/Sponsorship Coordinator at 717-367-0355 or at dougknauss@getintogears.org. GEARS would also like to extend a thank you to the Elizabethtown Area School Board and the Elizabethtown Fair Board.

Feel Good Workout

An all-inclusive class for the older ACTIVE adult or those new or getting back to exercise. Class combines cardio, strength, flexibility and endurance and balance drills using a variety of props that can challenge but not overtax. All segments can be adapted to many fitness levels. Instructor, Cindy Hohr-DeBuono, has over 40 years experience in the field of group fitness for all ages as an instructor, instructor-trainer and workshop presenter. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 12-Dec 12 from 1:15-2 pm at the Masonic Village Salon #1 (One Masonic Drive, E-town). Class fee is $60 for GEARS member ($67 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.

Rhythmic Fitness Fusion

Unique blend of many fitness disciplines: traditional exercise, yoga, pilates, dance (without coordination challenges) and more to increate muscular strength and endurance, balance and flexibility. Participants will be in constant motion throughout the class which, although not a cardio class, will raise the heart rate and rev up metabolism. Please bring ayoga mat and two 2-5 pound dumbbells. Instructor, Cindy Hohr-DeBuono, has over 40 years experience in the field of group fitness for all ages as an instructor, instructor-trainer and workshop presenter. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 12-Dec 12 from 2:15-3 pm at the Masonic Village Salon #1 (One Masonic Drive, E-town). Class fee is $60 for GEARS member ($67 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.

Canine CPR Basics

Review the basic techniques of Canine CPR. This is anon-certification class (participants will not receive a certification). No pets at class. Dr. Emig, DVM, from Companion Animal Hospital will instruct. Class is on Tuesday, Oct 10, from 6:30-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). To register or for more information, go online at GetinotGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.





Smart Driver

This is an 8-hour classroom refresher course designed specifically to meet the needs of older drivers. Participants sharpen driving skills, develop strategies for adjusting to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, and learn about the effects of medication on driving performance. Available to all motorists age 50 and older. This is a Penn Dot approved course and may entitle you to a discount on your auto insurance (check with your agent). Participants must bring a current drivers license. Class is on Tuesday & Wednesday, October 10 & 11, from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $15 for AARP Member and $20 for non-member. The month of October is BOGO (Buy One Get One) for all AARP classes. So bring a spouse or friend and just pay for one person at registration! To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.