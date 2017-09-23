Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, September 28: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:00am Advisory Council, 11:00 Consumer Resources, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: Chef Salad, Wedding soup, pears,and cottage cheese.

Friday, September 29: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study and/or Computer puzzles, 11am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Night. Lunch will be: BBQ Pork Riblette, sweet potato bites, coleslaw, and applesauce.

Monday, October 2: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:15am Bingo, 11:15am Seniors Helping Seniors, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: Roast Pork, Whipped potatoes, carrots, and spice cake.

Tuesday, October 3: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11:00am Nutrition-Malnutrition, 1pm Reminisce. Lunch will be: Baked Ziti, Salad, and Fruit Salad.

Wednesday, October 4: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo 4 Bucks. Lunch will be: Breaded chicken cutlet, Au gratin potatoes, peas, and mandarin oranges.