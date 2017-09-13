Thursday, September 14: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:00am Bingo buddies with Preschool class, 10:30am Craft class,12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: chicken cobb sandwich, noodle soup, pineapples.

Friday, September 15: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study and/or Crazy 8 card Game, 11am Just Saying- Game, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: mushroom Swiss Burger, Hot German Potato Salad, Baked Beans, and Apricots.

Monday, September 18: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Team Trivia with Bob, 11:15am Seniors Helping Seniors, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: Sweet & Sour Meatballs, Rice Pilaf, Veggie Medley, and applesauce.

Tuesday, September 19: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am nutrition w/ Donna, 1pm Reminisce w/Steve. Lunch will be: Veal Roulade, Mashed potatoes, carrots, cookie.

Wednesday, September 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 1am medication Take Back, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1pm Central Penn Commodity Food box pick up. Lunch will be: chicken parmesan, pasta w/ sauce, tossed salad, peaches.