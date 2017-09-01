On November 30, 2015 the Elizabethtown Police Department received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in which the victim reported her wallet containing various credit cards had been removed from her vehicle. As a result of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at several businesses in Elizabethtown. Some of those businesses had surveillance video. The police investigation spent months obtaining search warrants and court orders to further identify the suspect. The suspect was eventually identified as Andrew Illingsworth, 23 of Lancaster, PA. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Illingsworth attempted to use one of the stolen cards to pay for his own fines through the Administrative Offices of the Pennsylvania Courts using the Pa-Epay system. Those outstanding fines were unrelated to this investigation.

On August 27th the Elizabethtown Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew C. Illingsworth listing the following criminal charges relating to this investigation:

- 1 count of Access Device Fraud, a Felony of the 3rd degree

- 2 counts of Access Device Fraud, a Misdemeanor of the 2nd degree

- 1 count of Identity Theft, a Misedmeanor of the 1st degree

- 1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, a Misdemeanor of the 3rd degree

The police department currently has an outstanding arrest warrant for Andrew C. Illingsworth. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.