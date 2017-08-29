Heartsaver CPR

American Heart Association course for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for their job, regulatory or other requirements. Course also meets OSHA requirements. Students receive a course completion card that is valid for 2 years. Ages 14+. Class will meet Tuesday, September 12 from 6-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost for the class is $47 for GEARS members and $54 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355

Strictly Skills Basketball Clinic

Boys and girls are invited to enjoy 6 weeks of basketball excitement! Each clinic incorporates a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, fun games, and game play in a 3v3 and 5v5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball, and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek (1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown). Go to www.StrictlySkills.com for more information. Grades 4-6. Boys will play on Tuesdays, Sept 12-Oct 17, from 3:45-4:45 pm. Girls will play on Wednesdays, Sept 13-Oct 18, from 3:45-4:45 pm. Fee is $89 for GEARS members ($96 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

AARP Driver Safety Refresher Program

GEARS is hosting a 4-hour refresher course for people who have previously taken the eight-hour 55 Alive course. This course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in PA. All participants MUST bring evidence of previous course completion to receive certificate. Participants must bring a valid PA driver’s license. Ages 50+. Class is on Wednesday, September 13 from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Registration is required. Fee is $15 for AARP member and $20 for AARP non-member. To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Playful Programming with Cubetto

Learn the basics of computer programming away from the screen through adventures, robots and storytelling as Cubetto the robot explores his city, outer space, and the ocean! A small class size means lots of hands-on time! (Find out more about the Cubetto program at www.primotoys.com). Ages 5-8. Class will be held on Tuesdays, Sept 19-Oct 17 from 6:15-7:30 pmat the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Room 1130 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $60 for GEARS members and $67 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Maryland Live! Casino

Visit one of the Nation’s largest gaming, retail and entertainment destinations. Pick from one of the 4,750 slots and Vegas Style electronic table games. Enjoy dinner at Bobby’s Burger Place by famous Chef Bobby Flay or chose from another popular restaurant. Just a walk away is Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet and value retail shopping, dinning and entertainment destination. Trip date is Wednesday, November 1 with a departure time of 7:30 am from MoviE-town (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $50 per person ($57 non-member). To register or for a detailed itinerary, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

GEARS 2-PERSON SCRAMBLE GOLF TOURNEY

GEARS 21st Annual 2-Person Scramble sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S. will take place on Friday, October 6 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course (Harrisburg, PA). The format is an 8:30 am shotgun start of 2-person scramble. Entry fee is $85 per person. Fee includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds from this event will benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.