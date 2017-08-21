Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, Sept 11-Oct 16, from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 3-4 and from 6:30-7:15 pm for ages 5-6. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $30 ($37 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Water Aerobics

Water Aerobics combines aerobic conditioning and resistance training, with the added benefit of being gentle on the joints. Participants will develop cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength while enjoying motivating music and having fun in the pool. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays &/or Wednesdays, Sept 11-Nov 15, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $65 for one day per week and $115 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($72/$122 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Sept 12-Dec 19, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $140 for GEARS members ($147 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Feel Good Workout

An all-inclusive class for the older ACTIVE adult or those new or getting back to exercise. Class combines cardio, strength, flexibility and endurance and balance drills using a variety of props that can challenge but not overtax. All segments can be adapted to many fitness levels. Instructor, Cindy Hohr-DeBuono, has over 40 years experience in the field of group fitness for all ages as an instructor, instructor-trainer and workshop presenter. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 12-Dec 12 from 1:15-2 pm at the Masonic Village Salon #1 (One Masonic Drive, E-town). FREE CLASSES!! Sept 12-26 (must pre-register)!! Class fee is $60 for GEARS member ($67 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Rhythmic Fitness Fusion

Unique blend of many fitness disciplines: traditional exercise, yoga, pilates, dance (without coordination challenges) and more to increate muscular strength and endurance, balance and flexibility. Participants will be in constant motion throughout the class which, although not a cardio class, will raise the heart rate and rev up metabolism. Please bring ayoga mat and two 2-5 pound dumbbells. Instructor, Cindy Hohr-DeBuono, has over 40 years experience in the field of group fitness for all ages as an instructor, instructor-trainer and workshop presenter. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Oct 12-Dec 12 from 2:15-3 pm at the Masonic Village Salon #1 (One Masonic Drive, E-town). FREE CLASSES!! Sept 12-26 (must pre-register)!! Class fee is $60 for GEARS member ($67 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Writing your Memoirs

What’s your earliest memory? What happened to change you forever? This six-week course is designed to give you the opportunity to complete two stories or a chapter based on significant events from your life. The format includes brainstorming sessions, writing prompts, sharing of your work with the group (optional but strongly recommended), and thorough discussion afterward. Past groups have proved themselves very dynamic: positive, supportive and encouraging of everyone’s effort. Please bring a pen and paper to each class. Ages 18+. Class is on Tuesdays, Sept 12-Oct 17 from 6:30-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Room 1120 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Class is $60 for GEARS members and $67 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.