Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga - Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Sept 7-Oct 19, from 10:30-11:30 am

Vinyasa Yoga - Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Sept 7-Oct 19, from 9:15-10:15. Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 for non-members).

STRONG by Zumba

No, it is not a dance class. Andi it’s not just another boot camp. Class utilizes a combination of HIIT, body weight exercises, and strength conditioning lead by the music. The movements will be synced with the music, and the tempo will lead the intensity. Students can expect an overall body transformation with improved muscular definition and high caloric burn. Classes are taught by Amy Fleming, a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursday, Sept 7-Oct 26 (no 9/21), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $40 member ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, Sept 11-Oct 30, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, Sept 11-Oct 18, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for one day per week for GEARS members ($55 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Iddy Biddy Soccer

GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays, Sept 9-Oct 14, from 9-10 am (Class A) and 10-11 am (Class B) at the High School Field #3, 800 East High Street, Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended and cleats are optional. Fee is $45 for GEARS member and $52 for non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.