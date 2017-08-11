President Trump thanked Putin for expelling 755 American diplomats from Russia. He said Putin was helping him reduce the US government’s payroll. For this candid and appreciative statement, he was pilloried by the mainstream media. (1)

But we in the debunking corner are more clear eyed about the efficacy of Trump’s words. Imagine how other countries will now react. To get into Trump’s good books, all they have to do is expel American diplomats from their capitals. Foe or friend—it doesn’t matter. All that matters is that Trump will not have to undertake the distasteful task of firing people himself—he can now outsource it to foreign governments.

Over the next few weeks, we expect to see a stream of returning American diplomats from around the world. They were not doing anything worthwhile in any case. All they did was stamp passports, issue visas to foreign businessmen, students and diplomats, engage with foreign companies to promote American business opportunities, maintain communication channels between foreign capitals and Washington, drum up support for American policies from foreign governments, and promote human rights and democratic values around the world.

So, no big loss!

Some are carping that these folks will still remain on the government payroll. That just because Putin is sending them home does not mean they have lost their jobs in the State Department.

But this is a trifling issue. Trump will know how to take care of it. Guantanamo is still open.

