Thursday, August 17: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Pennies from Heaven, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: sweet sausage, potatoes, beans, cookie.

Friday, August 18: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 10am Bible Study, 11am Jokes and Riddles, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Salisbury steak, potato, coleslaw, fruit salad.

Monday, August 21: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: kielbasa sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, corn, brownie.

Tuesday, August 22: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am National Honey Day Activities, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: southwestern chicken wrap, vegetable barley soup, apricots.

Wednesday, August 23: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9am Trip to the E-Town Fair, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games, 12:15pm Trip to Mt Gretna Timbers, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: Pollock, rice, coleslaw, peaches.