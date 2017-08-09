August 9, 2017- The Elizabethtown Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved Dr. Jason Potts as an assistant principal at Elizabethtown Area High School. Dr. Potts replaces Dr. Lyn Shaffer who accepted a position with the Cumberland Valley School District.

Dr. Potts was hired following an extensive search and interview process. The interview team was comprised of district and school administrators, teachers, and school board members.

Dr. Potts has more than 16 years in education, the last two as an assistant principal at the SciTech campus of John Harris High School in Harrisburg. Dr. Potts has significant experience facilitating best teaching practices, teacher evaluation, curriculum alignment, analyzing data, STEM, and project-based learning that has allowed him to foster successful academic environments.

At SciTech, Dr. Potts was responsible for many facets of the school’s operations including assisting with the school budget, managing progressive discipline procedures, assisting with all aspects of school-wide events, managing student eligibility reports, assisting with the Student Assistance Program, evaluating teachers using the Danielson Framework, utilizing data to close achievement gaps, and ensuring the curriculum was aligned with the PA Common Core.

Dr. Potts holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University, a Master of Science in Special Education from McDaniel College, and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University. In addition, Dr. Potts is a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, in which he served his country in both Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

It is anticipated that Dr. Potts will begin his duties in Elizabethtown in August.