GEARS FALL 2017 BROCHURE IS COMING

GEARS has put together a wide variety of programs and activities for all ages in its Fall 2017 Brochure. GEARS members should receive a copy in their mailbox within the next few weeks!

Members can begin to register when they receive their brochure. Registration is accepted online at www.GetintoGEARS.org, by phone (367-0355) or fax (367-4138) with a Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover card, by walk in or mail in at 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Some classes/programs fill quickly. Don’t fall behind; sign up for GEARS classes!

Pediatric First Aid & CPR

Course is designed to meet the regulatory requirements for child care workers. Teaches child care providers and others to respond to and manage illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. The course covers the Four Steps of Pediatric First Aid and modules in Pediatric First Aid, Child/Infant CPR AED, Adult CPR & AED. Ages 16+. Class is on Thursday, August 24, or Friday, August 25, from 9 am-2 pm in Recreation Room #2 (Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost for the class is $45 for GEARS members and $52 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355

Spin & Sculpt

Want to burn 400-600 calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle tone and have fun exercising without impacting your joints? Try this 45 minute indoor cycling class combined with 15 minutes of toning/core. Participants will climb hills, hit jumps and ride through valleys! You will be addicted to this major calorie burning class in no time! Don’t forget your workout towel and water! All fitness levels are welcome. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Sept 5-Oct 26, from 5:45-6:45 pm (Class A) or 7-8 pm (Class B) in the GEARS Recreation Room #4 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $75 for GEARS members $82 (non-members). 12 updated bikes!! To register or for more information on any of these classes, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

POUND

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, Sept 5-Oct 17, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Zumba

Dance fitness class that fuses motivational musical rhythms and unique moves to create a dynamic workout system designed to be FUN and EASY! The routines feature interval training where fast and slow rhythms and resistance training are combined to tone and sculpt your body while burning calories. Add some Latin flavor and International zest into the mix and you’ve got Zumba! Ditch the Workout, join the party! Classes are taught by Emily Harlan, a certified Zumba fitness instructors. Ages 14+. Amy Fleming is a licensed Zumba Instructor. Class is on Wednesdays, Sept 6-Oct 18, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Atlantic City Air Show

“Thunder over the Boardwalk”! Upon arrival at the Resorts in Atlantic City you will receive $15 for slot play along with your lunch and seating voucher. The air show is typically from 12-3 pm Enjoy your day as you like. The seating voucher will allow you to sit in the covered reserved seating area on the steel pier. Seats are 1st come, 1st serve. The USAG Air Demonstration Squadron ‘Thunderbirds” will be the highlight of the show. Trip is on Wednesday, August 23, with a 7 am departure time from the Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $90 per GEARS member ($97 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.