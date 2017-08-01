Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, August 10: Elizabethtown Ministerium visits! 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Bonnie’s Kids, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: chef salad, wedding soup, pears.

Friday, August 11: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 10am Bible Study, 11am Be Physically Active Without Spending a Dime, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: bbq ribette, potato bites, mixed veggies, fruit.

Monday, August 14: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Family Feud, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: crab cake, noodles, beans, pineapples.

Tuesday, August 15: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Bible Trivia. Lunch will be: roast beef w/gravy, potatoes, mixed veggies, applesauce.

Wednesday, August 16: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Medication Take Back and Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: chicken florentine w/pasta, salad, peaches.